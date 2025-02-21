Do you have a moody moggy? Bolshy Daventry cats needed to be the furry faces of new 'wonder supplement'

Only feisty felines need apply! Animal News Agency

Manic or moody moggies from Daventry are being sought to become ambassadors from a natural pet care brand's new wonder supplement.

Nature's Pet is hoping that pet owners with a frantic feline will come forward, to have their cats transformed by new natural supplement MellowPet for Cats.

Cat owners are being asked to get in touch with the company by emailing [email protected] with a picture of their crazy cat, and a short paragraph about why they need a dose or two of MellowPet for Cats.

Jake Shaw, founder of Nature's Pet, said: "We can't wait to hear from Daventry cat owners about their manic moggies! The funnier the story the better, but also we are looking for cats that we can really help.

Do you have a grumpy cat with star quality? Animal News Agency

"We hope that we can make these cats our brand ambassadors, which will include free products, and telling your cat's story in the media. If you have a cranky cat with star potential then get in touch!"

MellowPet calming supplement contains a blend of ingredients aimed to help relieve stress and anxiety in cats.

The product is a unique vet-strength formula designed to help support natural calm and relaxation in cats and keep your feline friend calm and comfortable.

MellowPet contains L-Tryptophan, L-Theanine, Valerian Root Extract, Ashwagandha Extract, Magnesium Citrate, and Calcium to help support daily calming in hyperactive or nervous cats.

And even better, no awkward pill giving moments required, as it's a salmon-flavour liquid for easy administration.

Jake added: "We can't wait to hear from you, and hear all about your kitty conundrums!"