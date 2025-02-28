Cllr Alan Knape discussing Eastern Way with Lib Dem parliamentary candidate Jonathan Harris.

The campaign to save Eastern Way Playing Fields has paid off.

Back in the middle of 2024, Conservative-run West Northamptonshire Council decided it would be a great idea to build on Eastern Way Playing Field. This was part of their 'masterplan' to improve Daventry town centre. They tried to justify destroying one of the few green spaces in the centre of town by saying it would fund some improvements to the town centre.

In previous years they also had ideas to build a school and a marina on the field. If they would have spoken to any local residents before they announced these ideas they would have known local people would have been against them. It has taken them almost a year but finally realised that the campaign against the plan was not fading away.

Several community events were arranged both at the playing fields and at the community centre on Ashby Road. A petition was submitted to West Northamptonshire Council by Cllr Alan Knape which exceeded 1,000 names. The Lib Dem campaigner commented 'It's fantastic that the effort of the local community joining together saved this great green space in our town. It is such a shame that the Conservative administration are so tone deaf that it took them almost a year to finally cancel their plans.'

You can read the council press release here; https://www.westnorthants.gov.uk/news/daventry-residents-feedback-leads-removal-eastern-way-housing-proposals