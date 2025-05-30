Daventry Museum marks 100 years since the town’s first BBC radio transmission with a major public exhibition.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daventry’s pivotal role in the history of British broadcasting will take centre stage this summer as the Daventry Museum and Town Council mark a century since the BBC’s first longwave radio transmission from Borough Hill in 1925.

The exhibition, Echoes of Daventry Calling: 100 Years on Air, opens at Daventry Museum on Saturday 5 July 2025. It will explore the town’s legacy as a broadcast communications hub, from the early days of the 5XX transmitter to its role in launching the BBC Empire Service - now the World Service - in 1932.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daventry’s Borough Hill site became a cornerstone of global broadcasting, transmitting news, music and culture across the UK and around the world. During the Second World War, it also played a covert role in intelligence and propaganda operations, further cementing its place in communications history.

Daventry’s broadcasting legacy celebrated in centenary exhibition

The exhibition will be opened by the Mayor of Daventry and attended by representatives from Arqiva - the current operators of the Daventry transmitter - alongside former BBC staff, local dignitaries and broadcasting enthusiasts.

Carrie Gardner-Pett, Museum Officer at Daventry Town Council, said “This exhibition is a celebration of Daventry’s unique place in broadcasting history. It marks not only the centenary of the first BBC transmission from the town, but also the generations of innovation, engineering and storytelling that followed. We’re excited to offer visitors an engaging and interactive experience that brings this rich heritage to life, and we’re proud to honour a legacy that continues to shape the identity of our town.”

Mark Steele, Chief of Operations at Arqiva, said: “As custodians of the Daventry site, we’re proud to support this centenary celebration. It’s a privilege to help honour the legacy of a location that played such a vital role in shaping the history of broadcasting, from the radio across the UK to the birth of the World Service, which to this day continues to keep people around the world informed, educated, and entertained.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition will feature a historical timeline of BBC Daventry, archival broadcasts, and a display of vintage equipment and radios. Visitors can also step into a ‘Radio Show Selfie booth’ to record their own clips and experience what it was like to be on air.

Rod Viveash, Carrie Gardner Pett, Adam Storer and Deborah Jewell

Other highlights include live music, children’s activities, a scavenger hunt, and a demonstration of a 1920s crystal set radio. Special tours will be offered to invited guests.

The exhibition runs until 8 November 2025. Entry is free and open to all.