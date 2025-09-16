Daventry's 100 year broadcast legacy recognised with plaque

Celebrations of Daventry’s century-long legacy in British broadcasting have continued as Stuart Andrew MP unveiled a commemorative plaque at the town’s historic transmitter site.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unveiling was part of a wider programme of centenary events, which includes a special exhibition at Daventry Town Museum, a series of BBC Radio Northampton episodes exploring the town’s broadcasting heritage, and a reunion party for former colleagues who have worked at the site over the years.

The transmissions from Daventry marked a turning point in British broadcasting when the BBC began using the site in July 1925. The first programme, a speech by then BBC chairman Lord Gainford, was broadcast via one of the world’s most powerful long-wave transmitters, establishing the location as a cornerstone of national and international radio. From its early days, the Daventry transmitter played a vital role in expanding the BBC’s reach, eventually becoming the home of the Empire Service - now the BBC World Service - sending signals across the globe. The site was also instrumental in wartime communications and experimental broadcasts, helping to shape the BBC’s global voice and influence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is now owned and operated by the UK’s broadcast infrastructure operator, Arqiva, which continues to broadcast DAB and FM radio from Daventry, as well as digital terrestrial television from over 1,000 transmitter sites across the country. Daventry is home to Arqiva’s warehousing and logistics operations, and the base of its resilience operations, with equipment and parts being distributed across the UK to ensure that the company’s network of transmitter sites stays operational.

Stuart Turpin, Warehouse & Logistics Lead at Arqiva, and Stuart Andrew, MP for Daventry

Speaking at the ceremony, Stuart Andrew, MP for Daventry said: "It’s been a real pleasure to unveil this plaque and commemorate the incredible amount of work that’s taken place here over the past century. Daventry’s broadcasting history is not just significant for the town, but for the whole nation.

“The scale and speed of operations here - especially in times of emergency - is truly impressive. I hope that in another hundred years, my successor will be unveiling the next plaque beneath this one."

The museum exhibition, developed in collaboration with Arqiva - the UK’s broadcasting infrastructure operator and the owner of the site - features historic equipment and stories from decades of engineering innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Turpin, Warehouse & Logistics Lead at Arqiva, said: “It’s been a great honour to welcome Stuart Andrew and show him how the site has transformed over the last 100 years, the important role it plays now in keeping broadcast operations across the country on the air.

“It’s been a big year for us celebrating the centenary of this important site. We’ve worked closely with the local museum, supplying some of our old kit for the exhibition. Welcoming back many of the engineers who worked here in the 60s, 70s and 80s really showed those of us who – in the wider context of Daventry - are relatively new to broadcasting just how far we’ve come."