Daventry welcomes classic buses for National Heritage Open Days 2025

Daventry Town Centre rolled back the years on Saturday 13 September as part of National Heritage Open Days 2025, welcoming a nostalgic fleet of classic buses courtesy of Northampton Transport Heritage (NTH).

Now in its fourth year, the partnership between Daventry Town Council and NTH continues to delight thousands of visitors, bringing free heritage bus tours to the streets of Daventry and beyond.

Departing from Market Square, the beautifully restored buses recreated original United Counties and Midland Red routes, offering passengers a unique chance to explore Badby, Staverton, Braunston, Welton, Ashby St Ledgers, Weedon, and more. Riders could enjoy the full round-trip or hop on and off at the village stops, all at no cost.

Over 3,000 passengers boarded throughout the day, taking in the countryside views from the windows of these iconic vehicles. Optional souvenir programmes were available, with proceeds supporting the ongoing restoration and maintenance of the historic fleet.

All aboard Daventry Heritage Bus Rides

The tours were part of a wider town celebration, running alongside the bustling Daventry Foodies’ Market and Daventry Museum’s Heritage Open Day, creating a happy, family-friendly experience packed with history, culture, and community spirit.

Mayor of Daventry, Cllr. Katie Thurston, shared her enthusiasm for the event: “What a brilliant day! Huge thanks to Northampton Transport Heritage for bringing their stunning fleet of buses to Daventry and sharing such a nostalgic treat with visitors. I thoroughly enjoyed chatting with the dedicated volunteers and seeing so many smiling faces on board the free rides.

It was also wonderful to meet transport enthusiasts who had travelled specially to be here. Combined with the Foodies’ Market and Museum Heritage Open Day, it made for a fantastic celebration of our town. A special thank you goes to Graham and Malcolm from NTH – the key organisers who make it all happen and were there supporting the event from start to finish.”

Daventry Town Council extends its sincere thanks to Northampton Transport Heritage, their volunteers, and the local community for making the day such a success. The Council looks forward to welcoming them back for future events and encourages residents to continue supporting heritage initiatives.