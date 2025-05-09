Daventry Town Council needs you

Calling all Community Leaders

Daventry Town Council has x3 Town Councillor vacancies in the following wards:

Daventry North East

Daventry South East

Daventry South West

If you want to serve your community, you are passionate about what happens in your local area and you want to make a difference to help shape the future of our town for the better - then apply to become a Daventry Town Councillor today.

As a new Councillor, you will bring fresh enthusiasm and new ideas to the council, care for your community and have a willingness to learn.

All applications need to be in by Wednesday 28th May to be considered by members of Daventry Town Council at a special meeting of the full council at 6.30pm on Monday 2nd June.