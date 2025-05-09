Daventry Town Council needs you

Daventry Town Council has x3 Town Councillor vacancies in the following wards:

  • Daventry North East
  • Daventry South East
  • Daventry South West

If you want to serve your community, you are passionate about what happens in your local area and you want to make a difference to help shape the future of our town for the better - then apply to become a Daventry Town Councillor today.

As a new Councillor, you will bring fresh enthusiasm and new ideas to the council, care for your community and have a willingness to learn.

All applications need to be in by Wednesday 28th May to be considered by members of Daventry Town Council at a special meeting of the full council at 6.30pm on Monday 2nd June.

