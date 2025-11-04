Daventry shines bright at annual fireworks spectacular

Daventry Shines Bright

Daventry Town Council was thrilled to welcome residents and visitors to its much-loved annual Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, 1st November 2025, held at The Parker E-ACT Academy.

The evening featured a dazzling display of fireworks expertly orchestrated by MLE Pyrotechnics - Daventry's very own international award-winning fireworks company.

This year's production was set to an extra special soundtrack of music and radio soundbites spanning the last century, in celebration of Daventry Museum's recognition of the BBC's 100 years of BBC broadcasting – a milestone in which Daventry played a truly pivotal role.

The event was hailed as a huge success by both visitors and Town Councillors, who praised the display's quality and community spirit.

Attendees were entertained by a light up stilt-walker

Gates opened at 6pm, allowing visitors to enjoy a variety of delicious food and drink from local traders before the main event.

Guests indulged in a tempting selection of German sausages, noodles, hog roast, burgers, jacket potatoes, hot doughnuts, crepes, bubble waffles, candy floss, retro sweets, cakes, and a range of hot drinks to keep warm on the crisp autumn evening.

Traders had a successful night of trading and were delighted to welcome both new and returning customers.

Cllr. Katie Thurston, Mayor of Daventry, who attended the event, said: "Daventry's Fireworks Display is a brilliant event that is excitedly anticipated by families and residents each year. This year's display was brilliant and so well attended, making for a warm atmosphere in this autumnal season. Well done to DTC for delivering another superb free, family-friendly event that brings our community together. Thank you to The Parker E-ACT Academy for letting us use their facilities to showcase such a fantastic show of pyrotechnics and entertainment."

The evening featured a dazzling display of fireworks

Daventry Town Council would like to extend its sincere thanks to everyone who made the evening such a success, including:

Juice Sound and Lighting for their incredible event production, sound, and lighting;

Calvin Hanks, Health & Safety Consultant;

Stewards from New Age Training and Recruitment;

MLE Pyrotechnics

Crimesecure Ltd for providing CCTV;

EMATS Medical for their medical support;

Dan Hyde and Archie Green for live streaming the event;

DJ Mark Dean;

Freya Carter our amazing light up stilt-walker.

Daventry Town Council is delighted that the event was so well received and wishes to thank everyone who attended and shared such positive feedback.