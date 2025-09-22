Daventry residents put down roots with community tree planting scheme

Designed to foster a sense of shared ownership and community pride, the initiative has already received a warm welcome from residents in the first phase of the scheme.

Spitfire Homes, a Midlands-based housebuilder known for creating sustainable neighbourhoods, has launched a community-led tree planting initiative at Malabar, its new development on the rural edge of Daventry.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Adopt a Tree’ scheme encourages homeowners to take an active role in shaping their surroundings by selecting, planting, and caring for a tree within the public open space, with support from the Spitfire team. Designed to foster a sense of shared ownership and community pride, the initiative has already received a warm welcome from residents in the first phase of the scheme.

One of the first homeowners to take part was Paul, who commented: “We were first approached about the project when we were in the early stages of finding our new home at Malabar, and the ‘Adopt a Tree’ scheme felt like a great way to get involved with the growing community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have two young daughters who have taken the responsibility of helping the young tree establish during the hot weather. It's created a sense of belonging, pride, and a lasting connection to the tree as they grow with it. In the long run, the scheme will help create a greener, more welcoming environment and a shared sense of ownership within the area. I believe that small actions like this can help to make a big difference."

As part of Spitfire’s commitment to sustainability, each home at Malabar is built to a Zero Carbon Ready standard and features a wealth of energy-efficient technologies.

With Phase One now fully reserved and many homeowners moved in, the launch of the scheme marks a key milestone for the development. Spitfire has now released the second phase of homes at Malabar, offering a diverse range of properties, from townhouses to detached family homes, suited to a wide variety of lifestyles.

As part of Spitfire’s commitment to sustainability, each home at Malabar is built to a Zero Carbon Ready standard and features a wealth of energy-efficient technologies, including solar panels, air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and electric vehicle charging points.

Matt Vincent, Operations Director at Spitfire Homes added: "We believe building a great community is about more than just delivering homes, it’s about creating a place where people feel connected to their surroundings and to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ‘Adopt a Tree’ scheme is a simple but meaningful way for residents to contribute to the long-term character of Malabar. It’s been great to see so many getting involved from day one and helping shape the look and feel of the neighbourhood.”