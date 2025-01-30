Daventry parkrunner with Down Syndrome hits huge milestone and encourages others with special needs to try parkrun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A parkrunner with Down Syndrome from Daventry has recently hit a huge milestone and is aiming to go even further with a big plan for his next milestone, he also encourages others with special needs to try out running at parkrun.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daarek Sach, who took part in his 200th parkrun over Christmas at Daventry parkrun, has said he is now aiming to go even further, he explained: “I want to achieve 600 parkruns and I want to do my 600th parkrun in Miami!

“parkrun is amazing, when I take part it makes me really proud and it makes me feel good and healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have done parkrun in a lot of different places with my group Daventry Road Runners and my family.

Daarek (Right) and family at parkrun

“The parkrun community is great and I love talking to people on the start line and lots of the team at Daventry Road Runners.”

Daarek started running in 2019 and did his first parkrun in March that year after completing ‘Couch to 5k’, he has since run at 22 different Parkrun locations and did 53/54 park runs in 2024 – missing one due a last minute storm cancellation.

Often taking part with his family, Daarek and Mum (Debs), Dad (John), his sister (Marishka), brother-in-law (James), Brother (Rien) and Sister-in-law (Cat) are just a few of the 10 million strong parkrun community, of which nearly 400,000 people will take part in a parkrun each weekend around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

parkrun is a charity that relies on the kindness of those who can and are able to donate, and the generosity of their partners and funders, parkrun will always be free to participate in, but it isn’t free to put on.

Daarek is a member of Daventry Roadrunners, he regularly attends their group runs and training sessions and has won awards and trophies at his club for his improved performance and for helping new members at the club.

He has completed the London Landmarks Half Marathon and runs a 10K training session every Sunday with plans to take part in the Great South 10M race and the Benidorm 10K later in the year.

Daarek took up running to help with his health and to lose weight, he has now lost over four stone since running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most importantly, he has made lots of friends at his running club and parkrun and would like to encourage others with special needs to give running, and especially parkrun a try.

It isn’t just running for Daarek, he has a real passion for performing and he attends Born to Perform Dance School in Northampton where he has been provided with opportunities to take centre stage during their shows.

Born to Perform Dance School can be found on Instagram at @borntoperformuk

parkrun is for free, for everyone, forever and to find out more about the charity and where your nearest event to run, walk, jog or volunteer please visit parkrun.com