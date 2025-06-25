Daventry Hill School in partnership with the trustees of Creating Tomorrow Multi Academy Trust, has launched a public consultation on plans to increase student capacity from 200 to 230 by September 2025.

To accommodate support this growth, West Northamptonshire Council has agreed to fund the installation of a new modular building on the school’s existing car park. The development will also include a reconfiguration of the remaining car parking area to facilitate accessible parking spaces, drop off/pick up areas and create additional outdoor space for students.

In response to the loss of on-site parking, West Northamptonshire Council has committed to providing a dedicated, monitored school car park within part of the current Chaucer Way public car park.

Daventry Town Council has expressed strong support for the school’s expansion and the creation of additional specialist places. However, it has formally objected to the proposed use of a barriered parking system in public cars parks for private use. The Town Council believes that there is sufficient long-stay parking provision in the town to meet staff needs.

Daventry Hill School Expansion Consultation

Additionally, the Town Council is calling on West Northamptonshire Council to address existing traffic concerns in the vicinity of the school, particularly during peak times. The Town Council recommends that Highways explore the implementation of a left-only-turn exit from the site to improve safety and reduce congestion.

The consultation is open until 2nd July 2025, and feedback is welcomed from stakeholders including parents, local authorities and the wider community.

Responses can be emailed to [email protected] with the subject header “Daventry Hill School Consultation, or in a sealed envelope marked “Daventry Hill School Consultation” to the Daventry Hill, Ashby Road, Daventry, NN11 0QE.