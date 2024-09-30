The 36-year-old woman from Daventry has been an advocate for the "inclusive" club since it aims to improve wellbeing and fight social isolation.

A range of accessible programs are available at Daventry Wellness & Sports C.I.C., such as social gatherings, badminton, and the growingly popular pickleball, which can be played by individuals or in pairs.

The founder and certified pickleball leader currently runs the sessions four days a week at the Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village (DSLV), an academy school in Daventry.

She said: “It's just building up to be a really friendly and supportive group of people.

“It is for social isolation. (...) We are doing it because we want to create a community where people feel comfortable, and if they are lonely, then there is somewhere that they can go.”

Kate, a DSLV business teacher, began playing badminton with her friends in 2017.

“We love the sport, and we just thought we would like to play a little bit more than just once or twice a week.

“That was sort of my spur to make sure that I'd made a club that was inclusive regardless of background, ability, or how long you've been playing sports,” she said.

Adult sessions for people over the age of 15 are available at DSLV every Monday and Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm, Thursday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, and Sunday from 10am to 12pm.

“It's going really well. We are fully booked for every single session, which is brilliant. But it does not mean that other new people can't come in.

“We are still getting plenty of new people joining the club,” said Kate.

Students at DSLV have the opportunity to participate in the organisation's recently established junior pickleball club on Wednesdays from 3.10 to 4 pm.

“This is very new. So we are just trialling it at the moment to see how much uptake there is for juniors, and because I work at DSLV, this seemed like a perfect opportunity to sort of. Trial the market,” said Kate.

Kate leads a dedicated team including shareholders Mat Biddle, Barry Dow, and Gary Birch, who are actively involved in every session.

“For all of the sessions that we do, there is always a wellness lead on hand. So whether you are brand new to the sport or whether you are just coming back into the sport, there is always someone that will be there to support you,” she said.

The social enterprise functions as a Community Interest Company (CIC), guaranteeing that all profits are reinvested back into the organisation to expand its reach.

In recognition of the movement's success, the Business and IP Centre Northamptonshire recently granted the movement around £2000, while Daventry Town Council contributed about £800 for equipment and rental fees for the school hall.

Kate said she has ambitious plans for growth, including the introduction of new sports and wellness initiatives in the future.

Take a look below at photographs of Daventry Wellness & Sports C.I.C. events.

