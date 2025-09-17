Daventry Foodies’ Market serves up a feast of fun

Daventry was alive with flavour, colour, and community spirit on Saturday, September 13, as the Daventry Foodies’ Market returned to town – delighting visitors with artisan food, drink, handmade goods, and free entertainment for all ages.

Organised and funded by Daventry Town Council, the event welcomed more than 70 stallholders who lined the streets of Daventry High Street, Bowen Square, Foundry Walk, and Sheaf Street.

The specialist market featured an impressive array of culinary-themed products, including freshly prepared food, drinks, and allergy-friendly options catering to vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free diets.

The event drew large crowds of residents and visitors from further afield, with many taking advantage of the sunny weather, despite early forecasts predicting rain. The Foodies' Market offered something for everyone, from street food and sweet treats to handcrafted kitchenware and artisan gifts.

Daventry Foodies' Market in full flow

In addition to the shopping experience, the market featured a full day of free family entertainment, including children’s craft activities, face painting, balloon modelling, and a Town Trail. A towering stilt-walking Big Bird made special appearances, bringing laughter and joy to younger visitors.

Live performances from local groups, including the Danetre Ukulele Orchestra, GBRT Carnival Drums, Sounds of Steel Steelband, and the Rose & Castle Morris Dancers, added to the vibrant atmosphere throughout the town.

The event coincided with Heritage Open Days 2025, including the return of the much-loved Heritage Bus Tours, delivered by Northampton Transport Heritage. Visitors enjoyed free nostalgic rides on classic buses throughout the day, recreating historic routes in and around Daventry and nearby villages.

Daventry Museum also joined in the celebrations, offering exhibitions in line with this year’s Heritage theme of "Architecture."

Food glorious food at Daventry Foodies' Market

Mayor of Daventry, Cllr. Katie Thurston, praised the day’s success, saying: “It was such a pleasure to be part of a day so full of energy and variety, with events that complemented one another beautifully and highlighted everything Daventry has to offer. I thoroughly enjoyed meeting visitors, talking with stallholders, and soaking up the music and dance performances.

"Our local independent shops also told me how much they benefited from the extra custom, which is a real win for the community. A special thank you to Enfold, my mayoral charity, who joined us and did a fantastic job advocating for the wonderful support they provide to the autistic community within Northants.”

Daventry Town Council would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all who attended and supported the event, especially the hardworking local stallholders, the team at Juice Sound Ltd for providing technical support, and the many performers and entertainers who helped create such a lively and inclusive experience.

Looking ahead, the Council is now preparing for the next seasonal celebration - the Daventry Christmas Market, taking place on Saturday, November 22.