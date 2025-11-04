Daventry eatery named Best Indian Restaurant Northamptonshire

Published 4th Nov 2025
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 13:20 GMT
The Asia Tandoori team with the award and their family
A Daventry eatery has been crowned the Best Indian Restaurant in Northamptonshire at a major awards ceremony celebrating the UK’s finest curry houses.

Asia Tandoori, in Warwick Street, took home the impressive title at the Euro Asia Curry Awards 2025.

The annual event honours the very best in the UK’s £3.5 billion curry industry, with awards recognising top restaurants, takeaways, newcomers and chefs.

More than 450 establishments were nominated from across the country, with around 60 winners announced in both regional and national categories.

This year’s ceremony was held on October 27 at the ILEC Conference Centre in West Brompton, London.

The Euro Asia Curry Awards were founded nine years ago by Bangladeshi chef and businessman Shorif Khan.

He said: “It was wonderful to be back again this year to celebrate the fantastic businesses and people that make the UK curry industry as loved as it is.

“Despite the long-term impacts of the pandemic and rising costs, these restaurants and takeaways continue to offer incredible food, service and value.

“What’s also very encouraging, is that we’ve seen a lot of new openings in the past 12 months, many of which have been honoured at this year’s awards”

For more information about the awards, visit euroasiacurryaward.com.

