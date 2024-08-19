The seat was installed in Daventry Country Park, in Northamptonshire, in memory of William McDonald's wife, who died suddenly from a stroke at the age of 59 in 2020.

The wooden bench was destroyed by fire just before midnight on June 29.

Mr McDonald received a text message at the start of last week (August 12) informing him of a replacement bench set in the same location.

Mr McDonald said: “We're just delighted that it's back there again. It's a point where myself, the family, and the grandchildren could all go and visit, put flowers up on special occasions, or just I've got a dog at the moment, so even just have a walk to sit there and reflect on it. And it's lovely to see other people sitting on it as well.”

The original bench was placed in the park overlooking the reservoir in 2021.

The widower said the destruction of the bench left him and his family devastated.

The community expressed their support for the family both on social media and in person. Daventry Banksie placed a wooden board and pens at the scene so people could write condolence messages on it.

Mr McDonald said: “People in Daventry have been so kind. I'd just like to say thank you to them all, from myself and the family. It's lovely. It just shows you what Daventry is really like.

“The support that I've had and the family’s had has been lovely. It's really nice.”

