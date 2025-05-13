Daventry colleagues support Northampton charity

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Northampton-based charity that supports adult cancer patients has received a £1,000 donation from a business in Daventry.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lewis Foundation provides over 2,000 gift packs each month to cancer patients across 17 hospitals in the Midlands and East of England, including Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals. The packs contain comfort items such as toiletries, radios, puzzle books and other products to support patients during their treatment.

The donation, made by the team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Daventry, will help fund the continued delivery of these gift packs. In addition to the financial support, Amazon employees volunteer monthly to help pack and prepare the packs at The Lewis Foundation’s headquarters in Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation and volunteering are part of an ongoing commitment from the Amazon team, who continue to support The Lewis Foundation throughout the year.

The Amazon team and The Lewis Foundation

Claire Whitehead, an employee at Amazon Daventry, said:

“Supporting organisations like The Lewis Foundation is incredibly important to us at Amazon and we’re proud of our team’s continued involvement with the charity. We’re looking forward to making even more of a difference over the coming months.”

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, added:

“For some people going through cancer, we are their only visitors. These gift packs are more than just items, they’re a reminder that someone cares. The support of the team at Amazon’s Daventry fulfilment centre helps us reach more people, more often, and we’re truly grateful for their continued dedication to our mission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The packs contain comfort items such as toiletries, radios, puzzle books and other products to support patients during their treatment.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.