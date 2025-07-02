Daventry bus operator is shortlisted for two national awards

On the road with Stagecoach East Midlands

Stagecoach East Midlands is celebrating being named as finalists for two prestigious awards for its performance and its Pronto bus service.

The local bus operator has been shortlisted for the National Transport Awards in the categories for Bus Operator of the Year and Best Bus Service for Pronto. The National Transport Awards are one of the most important awards schemes in the transport industry, being independently judged by senior figures within the industry.

The shortlistings are based on the performance of Stagecoach East Midlands and, specifically, of Pronto, the outstanding local bus service that operates between Chesterfield and Nottingham, via Mansfield.

It runs from Mansfield to Nottingham up to every 10 minutes, from Mansfield to Chesterfield up to every 15 minutes, and from Nottingham to Chesterfield via Mansfield up to every 10 minutes.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “I am absolutely delighted to see that our team have been shortlisted twice for such a prestigious, national awards scheme. We thoroughly believe in the need to plan for the future, and to be shortlisted for Bus Operator of the Year is a real testament to that. We have been meticulously working to our plans to deliver a modern bus service, ready for the future of our dynamic region, because we know our customers are relying on us.”

The National Transport Awards highlight the unwavering commitment, expertise, and innovation of those working tirelessly to improve our transport networks across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

The event is supported by Transport Scotland, Department for Transport (DfT), United Kingdom, Transport for Wales, Department for Infrastructure, Transport Focus, Intelligent Transport Systems UK and Urban Transport Group.

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.