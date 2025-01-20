Daventry baker creates Eastern Way playing field-inspired cruffin to support local campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The save Eastern way playing field Daventry campaign has it’s own cake!

The campaign to save Eastern Way playing field in Daventry entered a new phase this weekend when local artisan baker Baker-benjy produced this delicious Cruffin to a help raise awareness and gain support for the fight to save this valuable from being built on.

The green pistachio cream and the chocolate fence not only depicts the field, but the taste sensation was such a success that they sold out on Sunday, but will be back on sale on Friday in Ben's town centre shop from 8am.