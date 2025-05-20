"DADs" complete epic challenge

Three cyclists who successfully covered around 900 miles, visiting every Premiership rugby stadium on the way, have raised more than £37,000 for a cancer charity.

Welcomed across the country by clubs more than happy to help the three friends and their back-up team complete the marathon challenge, Andrew Nicholson, Derek Middlemiss and Duncan Nicholson ended their eight and a half-day ride at Cinch Stadium in time for Northampton Saints’ match against Saracens on May 17.

The charity ride was inspired by Mark Monaghan, a friend of the trio, who was diagnosed in April 2024 with stage four glioblastoma, an incurable brain tumour. Mark’s Mission was set up with the aim to spread awareness and to raise £100,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

After setting off from Kingston Park, home of Northampton Falcons, on May 9, the group cycled to Leeds then to Sale Sharks before heading down to the likes of Gloucester, Bristol and Bath. From there they visited Exeter and then moved onto the London clubs, taking in a visit to Twickenham on the way, before arriving to warm welcome in Leicester the day before they finished off their amazing efforts close to home in Northampton.

The DADs one mile from the finish line

Duncan Nicholson said: “It was an amazing experience, and we met some lovely people along the way. We got a lot of support from the Premiership rugby clubs who welcomed us as we visited their stadiums along the way.”

“We had great support from our back-up crew, including two trainee physiotherapists who gave up their time to travel with us and look after us after a hard day in the saddle, while the rest of the team looked after the bikes, food and motor home so all we had to do was ride.

“The cycling was tough, in very hot conditions, but the reception we got was just fantastic. People like the elderly lady who stopped to speak to me as I took a photograph outside the beautiful Wells Cathedral, and insisted I take £10 from her towards the charity. Everywhere we went people were so generous and we’re delighted with the money raised, which topped £37,000 a couple of days after we finished, with more still to be counted.

Mark’s Mission aims to raise money through a series of ongoing fundraising events that hope to raise £100,000 for The Brian Tumour Charity, the world’s leading research-led brain tumour charity.

Andrew seeing Mark at the finish 9 days after setting off

For nearly 30 years Mark, Andrew and Derek have been meeting weekly for a regular catch-up and drinks, sharing trips to the rugby – as they are all supporters of the Northampton Saints. They have participated in many bike rides together over the years, for local charities such as Cynthia Spencer and Cransley Hospice, as well as some that would be classed as a bit more of an endurance test including Ride London and London Night Rider.

As Mark’s condition developed, Andrew, Derek along with Andrew’s brother Duncan decided to take on the enormous challenge.

Andrew said: “My brother was seriously ill when I was 15 with life-threatening cancer and he survived. Now 44 years later, my best friend is seriously ill and he won’t survive. I have an understanding of what Mark, his wife Debs, and children George and Katie, are going through and if I start to worry about how I am feeling I just think of them.

“Mark is my inspiration; his stoicism and positive outlook made me realise that we had to do something and hence I came up with the idea for Mark’s Mission and this massive challenge that is the bike ride.

Mark delivering the match ball at Franklins Gardens

Duncan said: “When Andrew told me about Mark’s condition it had a huge impact on me. I was a victim of childhood cancer and was fortunate to come out the other side. As a result, I have some understanding of the impact of Mark’s diagnosis.

“The knowledge of what I went through and what Mark and his family are going through inspires me to support this cause.”

The Brain Tumour Charity is the UK’s largest dedicated brain tumour charity, committed to fighting brain tumours on all fronts. It funds pioneering research to increase survival and improve treatment options as well as raise awareness of brain tumour symptoms and effects to bring about earlier diagnosis. The Charity also provides support for everyone affected so that they can live as full a life as possible, with the best quality of life.

To support Mark’s Mission please go to www.marksmission.co.uk or visit https://justgiving.com/page/marksmission

Donations can also be made directly to the charity at https://www.thebraintumourcharity.org