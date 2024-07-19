Couple celebrate Golden wedding anniversary at Brixworth care home after 50 years of marriage

By Cameron Rutherford
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:17 BST
Ron Knight, who currently lives in HC-One’s Pytchley Court care home, celebrated his golden wedding anniversary with his wife Jayne

A couple have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a party for family and friends at a Brixworth care home after 50 years of marriage spent together.

Ron Knight, who currently lives in HC-One’s Pytchley Court care home, was joined by wife, Jayne, and their wider family to celebrate the special occasion.

Staff and other residents also gathered around to toast the couple’s 50 years together on Saturday, July 13. Pytchley Court home manager, Sue Watson, felt the special deserved a celebration to remember, as the couple celebrated their anniversary with food, drinks and bunting.

Pytchley Court resident Ron Knight celebrated 50th years of marriage with his wife Jayne on July 13

Speaking after the family party, Mrs Knight said:

“Ron and I both really enjoyed celebrating our golden wedding anniversary together with our family and friends. We really appreciated the cake and presents from the team at Pytchley Court care home.”

Sue Watson, Home Manager at Pytchley Court Care Home, said:

“We want to give our congratulations to Ron and Jayne on reaching their golden wedding anniversary.”

For more information, visit the HC-One website here.

