Could Britain’s favourite path be in the Midlands?

The Ramblers have been on the search for Britain’s Favourite Path of 2025. Now it’s over to the public to vote and choose the winner.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This May, hundreds of people from across Britain shared snapshots of the paths that mean the most to them, as part of The Ramblers’ search for Britain’s Favourite Path. Now in its second year, the competition invites people to nominate their most-loved routes, complete with personal stories and scenic photos that show exactly why their path deserves the crown. With nominations in, it’s now over to the public to vote and help decide which path will take the top spot in 2025.

A panel of expert judges, including passionate walker and celebrity judge Jeff Brazier, whittled the entries down to shortlist just one path from each of the eight geographical categories. Now it’s time for the public to crown the overall winner and find Britain’s Favourite Path 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinder Scout south facing side of the plateau in Derbyshire was the winning entry from the Midlands category, following a nomination from Kerry Colebrook who believes their path should be crowned Britain’s favourite, saying:

Winning image - Kinder Scout south facing side of the plateau, Derbyshire

"Every path is special to me. They have all been my constant throughout life from childhood to now as I creep towards old age. This path, particularly when the heather is blooming, is the most uplifting stretch of path close to me where for a short while I can disappear into my thoughts and the landscape and recharge my soul."

Head judge, Jeff Brazier said: “With so many emotive stories and picture-perfect paths submitted, it was challenging to choose just one winner from each category - I know I’ll be adding a lot of new paths to my ‘must visit’ list after reading about them! The entries that really stood out to me were the paths that people walked again and again because walking there made them feel good, the path bought back personal memories or helped them find peace. Now it’s over to the public to choose the overall winner and I can’t wait to see which one wins!”

Around 1,000 submissions were received, almost doubling the number of entries the Ramblers received in 2024. Shortlisting the entries alongside Jeff Brazier were four Ramblers volunteers, who are involved in the vital work the charity does to protect and maintain paths right across Britain. Paul Howland has been helping put paths back on the map through the Ramblers Don’t Lose Your Way campaign. Chitra Ramachandran works with other Ramblers volunteers and local authorities to tackle problems on local paths, Dipam Sharma is an outdoor ambassador and graduate of the Ramblers free Out There Award and Debbie North is an outdoor campaigner, who was recently appointed as Disability and Access Ambassador for the countryside by the UK Government. Lucy Sutton and Suzanne Goldsmith, from Cotswold Outdoor which sponsored the competition, completed the judging panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s winning path, Thursley Common Boardwalk in Surrey, will be appearing on digital screens at train stations nationwide during the month-long public vote. The campaign is supported by the JCDecaux Community Channel, providing access to these digital displays to celebrate the 2024 winner and encourage votes for the 2025 favourite.

To vote for the path you think deserves to be crowned Britain’s Favourite for 2025, visit www.ramblers.org.uk/competition and cast your vote by 23:00 on 31 July. Only one vote per person will be counted and the winning path will be the one with the highest number of votes when the public vote closes.