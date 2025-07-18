Cotton End Park awarded the coveted Green Flag Award as it is officially recognised as one of the country’s best parks

From left) volunteers Tim Gaffney, Adam Web, Nick Roberts Park Manager) and Daniel Tabor (Chair of Long Buckby Green Spaces) celebrate the award of Green Flag status.

Cotton End Park in Long Buckby raises the prestigious Green Flag Award after achieving international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Today, Long Buckby Green Spaces is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for Cotton End Park. The site is one of 2,250 in the UK to achieve the award, which is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces. The news that Cotton End Park has met the standards required for the accreditation is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that care for the green space so that visitors and residents alike can enjoy it.

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in Cotton End Park who have worked tirelessly to ensure that it achieves the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces like Cotton End Park make the country a heathier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

Our year-round mowing machines: Hebridean sheep at the park

“Crucially, Cotton End Park is a vital green space for communities in Long Buckby and the surrounding villages to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise. It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

Daniel Tabor, Chair of Long Buckby Green Spaces, added, “This award is a wonderful accolade, and a great tribute to the commitment of our dedicated band of volunteers.”