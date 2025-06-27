Consultation on the provision of a Family Hub in Daventry

An existing Family Hub setting in West Northants

Daventry Town Council welcomes West Northamptonshire Council’s initiative to introduce a network of Family Hubs across the area, offering vital support for families, children, and young people aged 0 to 19—and up to 25 for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Family Hubs aim to bring together a range of services under one roof, including parenting classes, midwifery support, infant feeding advice, health visiting, perinatal mental health care, and child development resources, helping families to grow and thrive.

Daventry is one of three locations proposed for a main Family Hub, alongside Towcester and central Northampton. However, the current proposal would see the hub located at The Grange, converting the existing Children’s Centre into an expanded facility. Smaller local facilities known as spokes will offer similar services to the main hubs on a smaller scale with locations in, Moulton, Kingsthorpe, Upton, Brackley and Weston Favell.

While strongly supporting the principle and value of Family Hubs, Daventry Town Council is calling on West Northamptonshire Council to reconsider the proposed location. The Grange, though a long-standing facility, is not centrally located and may be difficult for many families to access — particularly those who would benefit most from this support.

The Town Council urges West Northamptonshire to explore a central town centre location which would ensure the new hub is accessible, inclusive, and better utilised allowing families the opportunity to make the most of these important services.

The public consultation remains open until 6th July 2025, and Daventry Town Council encourages residents to take part to share their views and help shape the future of family support in the area.

Feedback can be submitted by email to [email protected] or by post to:

Family Hubs Consultation

Children’s Service

West Northamptonshire Council

The Guildhall

St Giles Street

Northampton

NN1 1DE.