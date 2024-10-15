Construction of pier extension in Daventry is completed
The new features at the Newby Pier near Daventry's Reservoir Café have been constructed over the last months.
The pier was named after longstanding park ranger Tony Newby, who built the original pier before it was replaced in 2021.
Councillor Rebecca Breese, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling, and Waste, said: “I am pleased that the extension to Newby Pier at Daventry Country Park is now complete. The extended jetty provides easier access for wheelchair users and families with pushchairs to enjoy wildlife watching and bird feeding.
“The park is a popular destination for both local residents and visitors from further afield, and we hope this will encourage even more people to come and enjoy the facilities and wonderful surroundings.
“We would like to thank the park rangers, volunteers, and community payback teams involved in the project.”