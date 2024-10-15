Construction of pier extension in Daventry is completed

Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin

Community news reporter for Daventry

Published 15th Oct 2024, 16:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The country park's pier extension to improve accessibility is now operational.

The new features at the Newby Pier near Daventry's Reservoir Café have been constructed over the last months.

The pier was named after longstanding park ranger Tony Newby, who built the original pier before it was replaced in 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Rebecca Breese, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling, and Waste, said: “I am pleased that the extension to Newby Pier at Daventry Country Park is now complete. The extended jetty provides easier access for wheelchair users and families with pushchairs to enjoy wildlife watching and bird feeding.

The pier pictured at Daventry Country Park. Credit: Jim Davis, The Travel LockerThe pier pictured at Daventry Country Park. Credit: Jim Davis, The Travel Locker
The pier pictured at Daventry Country Park. Credit: Jim Davis, The Travel Locker

“The park is a popular destination for both local residents and visitors from further afield, and we hope this will encourage even more people to come and enjoy the facilities and wonderful surroundings.

“We would like to thank the park rangers, volunteers, and community payback teams involved in the project.”

Related topics:DaventryWest Northamptonshire Council
News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice