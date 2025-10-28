Competition time for young artists across Daventry

Children across the Daventry Constituency are invited to take part in Stuart Andrew MP’s annual Christmas Card Competition.

Open to all children aged 11 and under, the competition is a chance for young artists to showcase their creativity and festive spirit. The winning design will feature on Stuart’s official Christmas cards this December, including special deliveries to Their Majesties the King and Queen and the Speaker of the House of Commons.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for children to celebrate the season and share what makes Christmas special to them,” said Mr Andrew. “Every year I am amazed by the imagination and talent shown in the entries.”

Entries should be 2D (flat drawings) and free of glitter to ensure they can be reprinted onto cards. Two free templates, in portrait and landscape formats, are available to download along with a festive graphic to share with friends and family.

Design Stuart Andrew MP’s Christmas card and let your festive creativity shine!

How to enter:

Post your design to:

Stuart Andrew MP

iCon Innovation Centre

Daventry, NN11 0QB

Or email a scan to: [email protected]

Deadline: Monday 10 November

Whether it features twinkling stars, frosty trees or favourite local scenes, children are encouraged to let their imagination shine and spread some Christmas cheer across Daventry Constituency.

To find out more, visit www.stuartandrew.org.uk/christmas-card-competition-2025.