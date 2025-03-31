Community library now in its fifth year!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers, trustees and manager are now in their fifth year of a thriving community library in Long Buckby. Set up as a charity in 2019, Buckby Library & Hub became a community managed library (CML) in 2020 and subsequently won a National Lottery grant towards a part-time manager.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as library services, thankfully still supported by WNC’s library system, the CML is a successful social hub with a wide range of activities and events for all ages.

To support this community resource, 50 volunteers freely provide up to 500 hours of their time each month. Continuous fundraising covers running costs and improvements to facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The library is fortunate that the annual rent is covered by Long Buckby Parish Council which, with nearby parish councils, has also provided donations for recent building works. Individuals, local organisations and businesses have also given huge support and the library is immensely grateful to all those who use and contribute to its services and events.

A book sale and local art exhibition: something for everyone

Trustee Secretary, Jane Rintoul, said: "We are delighted that Buckby Library & Hub has flourished since it became a community-run amenity. However the reality is that without WNC and Parish Council support it would not survive, and certainly not be in a position to offer the range of affordable and accessible services, activities and events that it does now."

To sustain the library and hub for future generations, the CML has launched a Friends scheme, inviting people to donate a regular amount – however small or large – as frequently as they feel able. Buckby Library & Hub also welcomes Sponsors from the business community.

To find out how to become a Friend or a Sponsor, contact: [email protected], drop into the library or check out the website: buckbylibraryhub.org.

Your support could make all the difference!