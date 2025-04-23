Community gardens in Rugby bloom thanks to homebuilder’s donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated a range of planting materials to Houlton Community Gardens Society, helping the garden to flourish.

The Houlton Community Gardens Society was created as a space for members of the community to meet, form friendships and grow a variety of different flowers and fruits in a garden open to the entire community on the large-scale Houlton development being delivered by Urban&Civic.

Mulberry Homes recently donated top soil, compost, farmyard manure, bark chippings and Russian sage called Perovskia Blue Spire, helping the society bring the gardens into full bloom.

This is the second donation the homebuilder has made to Houlton Community Gardens Society, following an equipment donation that was made late last year.

Elly Hemus, Community Development Lead at Urban&Civic, said: “The Houlton Community Gardens is a much-loved space at the heart of our community. It continues to thrive thanks to the dedication of the Community Gardens Society and the generous support of partners like Mulberry Homes. This support doesn’t just benefit the society; it enhances the wellbeing and shared experience of everyone in Houlton.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have purchased these gardening materials for the Houlton Community Gardens Society. This group is a wonderful way for those in the community to get to know each other and develop a shared passion for gardening, and we hope our donation is a great help.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the garden continue to thrive, and to further support the Houlton community.”

The donation comes as Mulberry Homes is providing a range of new homes at Houlton and as part of the homebuilder’s Community Chest initiative, in which charities and public organisations local to Mulberry Homes’ developments are invited to apply to receive a one-off donation of up to £1,000.

Mulberry Homes at Houlton is a stunning selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes, surrounded by acres of green open space. Located just four miles from the historic town of Rugby, residents can easily enjoy an array of high street and independent shops, fantastic places to eat and entertainment venues for all the family.

Mulberry Homes at Houlton is part of the large-scale Houlton development, which is being delivered by Urban&Civic in partnership with Aviva Investors. The site is home to expansive green infrastructure, with over 500 acres of natural outdoor space, a network of cycleways, walkways and nature trails, wildflower and mature trees, and ecological habitats.

For more information on Mulberry Homes at Houlton, visit its website ulton or call 0333 121 1090. The marketing suite is open seven days a week, 10am to 5pm, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

To find out more on the wider Houlton development, visit houltonrugby.co.uk.