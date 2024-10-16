Clipston Village Hall reopens after renovation to celebrate its 50th Anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thanks to the efforts of the community and generous grants and donations, Clipston Village Hall is reopening after extensive refurbishment.

It also marks 50 years at the centre of the village. "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to this project," said Faye Tan of Clipston Village Hall committee. "The hall is a vital space for our community to gather, celebrate, and connect. This renovation ensures it will continue to serve the village for the next half century, and beyond."

The project began in 2017 when residents marked the hall as an essential community asset in need of improvement. After considering several options, including building a new hall, a dedicated team focused on enhancing the existing structure. The pandemic stalled progress but also highlighted a need for better ventilation and the provision of outdoor space. Upon securing all the necessary permissions and funding, work started on the renovation in May 2024.

The work included a replacement of flat roof coverings, an upgraded electrical installation, and new windows and doors. The kitchen and toilet facilities have been improved to enhance usability, while new ramped access and signage mean better accessibility for all visitors.

There are also several new elements which demonstrate Clipston’s commitment to sustainability: solar panels with battery storage have been installed, alongside a new heating system, significantly boosting energy efficiency.

New sound and vision equipment has been added to improve the experience for everyone whatever the occasion. In the past the hall has hosted every type of event from wedding receptions, birthday and christening parties to stage performances, film nights, quizzes, and charity fayres.

The project was made possible by generous support from the community and various grants including:

· The National Lottery Community Fund

· Platinum Jubilee Village Halls Fund

· Garfield Weston Foundation

· Bernard Sunley Foundation

· Biffa Award

· Kelmarsh Windfarm Community Benefit

· Clipston Parish Council

· Market Harborough Building Society

· East Midlands Railway

Rachel Maidment, Biffa Award Grants Manager, said: “It is crucial that we continue to invest in buildings which are at the heart of local communities, ensuring spaces like Clipston Village Hall are accessible and inclusive for all to enjoy.”

The building was originally constructed in 1862 as a girls’ school. After serving various roles, including as a church hall, it was acquired by the village in 1973. This recent upgrade is the first of its kind in half a century.

The newly refurbished Clipston Village Hall is now open for bookings, ready to host a variety of events and activities. For more details, visit Clipston Village Hall’s webpage: www.clipston.org/clipston-village-hall.