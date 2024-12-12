Citizens Advice West Northamptonshire and Cherwell revamps services for quicker, early access to support

Citizens Advice will be opening numerous Community Help and Information Points (CHIPs) in various community venues across West Northamptonshire and Wellingborough staffed by trained Volunteers who will provide vital help and information.

The aim is to have the front door to advice in places that people already frequent or can easily access in order to empower them to self help before they get into greater difficulty. If they are in difficulty already, the CHIP volunteers will encourage them to engage with a specialist advisor earlier, rather than waiting until they are in crisis before they ask for help.

Specialist advice will be provided using free telephone or video based assessment and appointments. In person appointments with specialist advisers will only be available for clients who cannot use digital services. CHIPs opening times and days will vary according to the community venue availability. Specialist telephone advice service hours will increase to 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday with evening and Saturday opening hours soon to be implemented.

This new way of delivering advice takes a much more preventative approach and not only reduces the longer term detriment to our clients but will also reduce the pressures on our specialist advisers, as it takes much longer to address and resolve a crisis than it does to address one through early intervention.

CHIP volunteers will be easier to access

This change forms part of a wider package of changes that are to take place over the next 6 months which are designed to help the charity deal with increased demand and a change in how people normally access information.

Clients can receive information on their problems at their local CHIP or can speak with a skilled adviser by calling our freephone number 0808 812 6901. All information of CHIP venues and opening hours as well as how to access online video and email support is available on our website www.cawnac.org.uk. We will keep updating this information as we recruit more volunteers and open more CHIP venues. Volunteers are required to undertake training and then give at least 2 hours a week at a CHIP. If you are interested in volunteering please email [email protected].

The charity provides free information, advice and support to the residents of West Northants and Wellingborough, with a speciality in avoiding homelessness and addressing debt. Already this year, Citizens Advice West Northants and Cherwell has supported 63 households who presented with homelessness issues and supported 378 residents struggling with debt due to the cost of living crisis.

Coupled with this, there has been a significant rise in the number of people preferring to access services via the telephone and using email. The charity is now adapting its services to address all these issues.

We will be available to help in various community venues

Pat Coomber-Wood, Chief Executive at Citizens Advice West Northants and Cherwell, said: “We will continue to give the people we serve the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward – whoever they are and whatever their problem. More importantly, as the cost of living crisis impacts more and more households, we will make it easier for people to prevent or avoid debt and other problems, rather than suffer the consequences of making the wrong choices due to lack of information, or leaving things to get to a crisis before they feel able to ask for help because they feel embarrassed to tell someone that they are in difficulty.”

David Maloney, Chair of Citizens Advice West Northants and Cherwell, said “Whilst ours and other services are becoming increasingly digital, we know that not everyone has access to a computer or knows how to use the internet. CHIP volunteers will be able to help people to access specialist advice by phone or online if needed.”