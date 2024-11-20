Charity cheque presentation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cheque for £4500 was presented to the charity Time2Talk by Phil Macefield, President of Daventry Conservative club.

The money raised will go a long way in helping support local young people who are are going through rough times.

The money was raised by club members throughout the year, through quizes, raffles, tombolas, charity entertainment night, donations etc. Time2Talk join the list of many charities that have benefited from the club's fund raising over the last twenty years. The amount raised over this time is around eighty thousand pounds.

The charity for 2025 as not yet been chosen but will be chosen from those nominated by club members. The main criteria that the money is spent locally.