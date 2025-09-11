Charity champions invited to Go Green

Big-hearted businesses, schools, groups and people across Northamptonshire are being urged to Go Green to help raise vital funds for hospice care and supporting services in the county.

Cransley Hospice Trust’s Go Green campaign aims to raise thousands of pounds with the help of county charity champions who are invited to pledge their support staging fun-filled fundraising events.

The charity’s target is to raise £15,000 this October to help fund a better end of life experience for people with life-limiting illness in the community. Caring companies, community clubs, organisations, schools and individuals can all help make a difference by going green during Hospice Care Week between the 6th and 12th October 2025.

Whether wearing green, eating green or using pedal power to go green and cycle to work, there are multiple whacky ways everyone can play their part in helping to boost funds for this year’s initiative.

The trust’s team of charity campaigners will be out in force for this year’s Go Green campaign with exciting events planned including a pop-up celebration of over 40 stalls showcasing artisans, businesses and supporters at Rushden Lakes and events at Tesco stores in Kettering and Wellingborough.

Money raised will help support the services provided at Cransley hospice and within the patient’s home as well as supporting other local linked services. Following its launch in 2024, it’s hoped this year’s creative, colourful charity campaign will be an even bigger success with fundraisers showing their true colours by backing the initiative.

Jenine Rees, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, said: “We are encouraging as many businesses as possible, schools and individuals to all get involved, to go green in whichever shape or form that’s relevant to them. Whether it’s dressing green, dying their hair green, eating green or holding cake sales, whatever they choose will help raise funds to support end of life care for patients and support their families in North Northamptonshire.

“The work that the hospice team do is phenomenal, and as a charity we want to be able to support more people and their families when they need it most.”

The care and support provided for families of loved ones is invaluable as they face the most difficult times of their lives.

Shannon, daughter of Alison Spence, continues to fundraise for the charity in her mum’s memory. Shannon highlighted how the care received helped her mum and her family: “Cransley gave us all a gift – the chance to enjoy mum in her final weeks. Caring for mum had become very difficult and that stress was completely lifted from us, allowing us to focus on making memories.”

Cransley Hospice Trust helps the community in many ways including through the recently launched Hummingbird Bereavement Service, which provides free counselling and support to patients, family and friends at any point from the diagnosis of a terminal illness.

Rebecca Patenall, Community and Corporate Fundraiser, called for more companies to back the Go Green fundraising week. She said: “Our fundraising income comes primarily from dedicated, loyal supporters and big-hearted businesses in our local community. It costs around £755 to care for a patient in the hospice for a day, so it’s vital we raise as much money as we can to help continue the crucial community services provided because every moment matters.”

To download your FREE fundraising pack and for more information visit https://www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/go-green-for-cransley/