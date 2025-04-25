Canal charity’s restoration of historic Braunston bridge set to enter final phase

Bridge 91a at the entrance to Braunston Marina.

A project to restore a historic canal bridge in Braunston is taking a big step forward with canal charity, the Canal & River Trust, set to repair centuries-old brickwork and improve access for people wanting to walk and cycle over it.

The works will involve repairing and, where necessary, replacing historic brickwork on the northern face of Bridge 91a, at the entrance to Braunston Marina. The bridge deck, which carries the Grand Union Canal towpath over the marina entrance, will also be cleaned and a new resin-bonded surface laid down. Works started on 22 April and are expected to be completed by mid-June, in time for the annual Braunston Historic Boat Rally which attracts colourful boats from around the country.

The project has been given a helping hand by the charity’s local volunteers who have carried out preliminary works to carefully remove render, revealing the brickwork underneath for the first time in decades and enabling repairs to take place. The volunteers have also removed loose mortar and crumbling bricks from the southern side of the bridge and carried out repairs with reclaimed bricks and traditional lime mortar. They will soon be back out on site cleaning and repainting the bridge’s metal parapets.

The project has been made possible thanks to a generous legacy of over £160,000 from the late waterways supporter and local resident Peter Andrews. On completion of the works the bridge will be renamed ‘Peter’s Bridge’. A new bridge number plaque, reading ‘91A, Peter’s Bridge’, will be fitted providing a lasting tribute to Mr Andrews’ generous gift to his local canal.

Linny Beaumont, regional director at the Canal & River Trust, said: “It’s fantastic to see this project progressing, which will help to protect the historic character of the bridge while also making it better for those using the towpath over it.

“It’s been a great experience for our volunteers to stand in the footsteps of those that built the bridge over 200 years ago, uncovering the historic brickwork and painstakingly repairing it by hand.

“We can’t wait to see the final transformation which will provide a fitting, and lasting, tribute to Mr Andrews and his very generous gift.”

To find out more about the work of the Canal & River Trust, including how you can support through volunteering or making a donation go to www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.