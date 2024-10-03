Campaign to protect Eastern Way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liberal Democrat Town Councillor Alan Knape, supported by his West Northamptonshire Councillor colleagues, presented a resident petition at the West Northamptonshire Full council meeting last week. The petition calls on the council to reconsider its proposals to sell off the land on Eastern Way to pave the way for developers to build on it. The council says it needs to do this to raise funds for their town centre ‘masterplan’ redevelopment proposals.

“With so much development taking place in Daventry over the last 10 years, it begs the question why this hadn’t been part of a long-term plan with funds from these developments going toward the town centre and its redevelopment”, says Cllr Knape. “It seems unreasonable and unjust that the town must lose such an important open green space so that some redevelopment can take place. Many Daventry residents also agree”.

Local residents have created a Facebook page sharing their love of the playing fields and are planning events in the coming weeks to demonstrate why it is such a vital green space for the town.

The land has had proposals in the past for a canal arm extension and most recently a school; none of these proposals came to fruition.

In contrast, Northampton has had millions of pounds pumped into it with funding coming from various sources linked to ‘levelling up’ and it seems that there is much more to come with the emerging proposals for the redevelopment of the Greyfriars bus station.

“Daventry is the second largest town in West Northamptonshire, and is still growing” continues Cllr Knape, “it really is about time that we received a similar level of focus and energy as Northampton, but without having to sacrifice important open spaces.”