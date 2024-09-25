‘Butty and Brew’ wellbeing event returns to Orbit Homes’ Daventry development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes, has returned with its annual ‘Butty and Brew’ event to raise awareness of mental health and neurodiversity amongst its construction colleagues based across the Midlands.

Hosted at Orbit Homes’ Micklewell Park development in Daventry, the event offered free health checks and information packs from wellness company Bluecrest and a session from M&J Evans Construction on wellbeing and neurodiversity.

The ‘Butty and Brew’ event gave colleagues the chance to talk openly about their mental wellbeing and share their neurodiverse experiences. Attendees were also shown how to access emergency mental health services should they, or colleagues ever need support, and given tips to manage their day-to-day wellbeing in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian Nearney, Regional Managing Director for Orbit Homes in the Midlands, said: “Our annual ‘Butty and Brew’ sessions are an important part of our ongoing commitment to creating and maintaining safe environments for our colleagues, where they feel comfortable talking about their mental health and wellbeing.

Colleagues at Orbit Homes’ Micklewell Park in Daventry during a mental health and wellbeing event

“Given the significant stigma surrounding mental health within the construction industry we hope that by hosting these events we are encouraging everyone to seek the help they need if they are struggling, and not to suffer in silence.”

“We are all one team and looking after our colleagues at work is pivotal to successful projects and a key ingredient to how we run our business.”

John Clifford, Senior Health and Safety Manager at M&J, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Orbit Homes for this year’s ‘Butty and Brew’ event at Micklewell Park, which helped reinforce how managing mental health and wellbeing in construction is just as important as occupational health. This event was a valuable opportunity for our site team to share their own experiences, learn effective ways to manage their wellbeing and helped to break down the barriers surrounding asking for support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micklewell Park in Daventry, a collection of four and five-bedroom houses available via Market Sale, is one of several new brand-new thriving communities Orbit Homes is delivering across Northamptonshire, alongside Orbit Homes at Western Gate in Northampton and Orbit Homes at Priors Hall Park in Corby.