Arqiva in Daventry remembers VE Day

The statues at Daventry

Honouring the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, Arqiva employees proudly unveiled The Unknown Tommy and The Woman in War statues at their site at Daventry, Northants, paying tribute to those who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice during WW2.

Arqiva's history can be traced by to 1922, and the UK's communication services are deeply connected to national resilience. Throughout WW2, secure and reliable communication was essential for intelligence, coordination, and morale. Today, in times of peace, our role in keeping the UK connected remains just as vital.

Colleagues across the county have raised over £2,500 supporting veterans and their families. These statues, surrounded by new poppy gardens, will stand as a lasting tribute at the Arqiva sites in Crawley Court, Hampshire, Emley Moor, West Yorkshire and Daventry, Northamptonshire.