Arqiva in Daventry remembers VE Day
Arqiva's history can be traced by to 1922, and the UK's communication services are deeply connected to national resilience. Throughout WW2, secure and reliable communication was essential for intelligence, coordination, and morale. Today, in times of peace, our role in keeping the UK connected remains just as vital.
Colleagues across the county have raised over £2,500 supporting veterans and their families. These statues, surrounded by new poppy gardens, will stand as a lasting tribute at the Arqiva sites in Crawley Court, Hampshire, Emley Moor, West Yorkshire and Daventry, Northamptonshire.