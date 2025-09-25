Amazon in Daventry hits the right notes with instrument donation to St James School

St James Infant School in Daventry has received a donation of musical instruments from Amazon.

The school’s music department has been given a full ensemble of tambourines, recorders, chime bars, wood blocks, maracas, cables, and agogo bells from Amazon.

Volunteers from Amazon in Daventry attended the school to deliver the music kits.

Valentin Lungu, who works at Amazon in Daventry said: “We hope that by making this donation to St James’ we can help to inspire even more creativity and fun in the music room. We had a great afternoon watching pupils discover all the different ways in which instruments can be used. Well done to everyone!”

Sarah O’Shea, Headteacher at St James School, added: “Our students are always excited to engage in activities which lie outside of our usual curriculum. Thanks to this donation from the team at Amazon in Daventry, our children have been able to let loose and explore the many types of instruments for what was a very fun and musical afternoon.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 8 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.