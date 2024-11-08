Amazon Daventry supports Niamh’s Next Step

The team from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry has donated £1,000 to Wellingborough-based charity Niamh’s Next Step.

Founded in 2013, Niamh’s Next Step raises money to support the families of children who have been diagnosed with a form of cancer known as Neuroblastoma.

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said:

“We’re pleased to support the work of Niamh’s Next Step, a charity whose staff and volunteers do so much to help children and their families in the most difficult of circumstances.”

Chris Curry from Niamh’s Next Step, added:

“On behalf of the team at Niamh’s Next Step, we would like to say thank you to the team at Amazon for supporting our efforts. We are very grateful for this donation, which will help us continue to support families and children affected by Neuroblastoma.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.