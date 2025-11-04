Amazing Fireworks to light up local care home with dazzling donation and unparalleled expertise

Activities Coordinator Sarah James for Brampton View Care Home with Alex at Amazing Fireworks in Daventry

In a truly spectacular display of community spirit, Amazing Fireworks in Daventry has generously donated a full pyrotechnic show to the residents of Brampton View Care Home, in Northampton guaranteeing a magnificent and memorable firework display this year.

Activities Coordinator Sarah James was absolutely thrilled to accept the gesture, noting the immediate impact of the meeting with Alex from Amazing Fireworks. “We were beyond excited to receive such a kind and generous offer, Meeting Alex was an honour. His enthusiasm was infectious, and his knowledge is incredible. As he described the wonderful sounds, colours, and effects of every single firework, he brought them to life. This isn’t just a donation; it’s a meticulously planned show designed by an expert."

The excitement is building for Brampton View Care Home organised display on Wednesday, November 5th, starting at 6:00pm. The care home's chef will be providing food and refreshments, and the entire community is welcome to join this wonderful, free event.

Elina House, General Manager stated "We know Alex has carefully planned and put together a stunning show for us. We want to extend a huge thank you to Amazing Fireworks for making our display possible. There is no other place we would rather go, and we are so looking forward to sharing the show with everyone".

This remarkable donation is a prime example of the passion and commitment that has defined Amazing Fireworks since its founding in 1999 by Richard Glover. The company's goal has always been consistent: to provide the public with access to the best fireworks available, backed by unparalleled expertise. Amazing Fireworks stands out as one of the few firework stores that retails year-round, guaranteeing their products are available when customers need them.

Unrivalled Quality Assurance!

Based at Station Close in Daventry, their commitment to quality is what truly sets them apart. The selection process starts early in the new year, where the team personally attends importer test nights to review all potential products. They only select fireworks that receive top marks for power, performance, and value.

The day-to-day passion at Amazing Fireworks is now led by Alex, who came on board over 12 years ago as Richard’s step-son, establishing the company as a true family enterprise, trained and experienced professional pyrotechnician, his main interest is the retail side of the business—connecting customers with the perfect fireworks for their event.

"With a keen eye for effects and an almost encyclopaedic memory for products, the range at Amazing Fireworks has grown to include a full rainbow of colours and unique, exciting effects under my watch," says Alex. "I pour my heart and soul into designing and handling virtually all our ‘self fire’ displays. I know just how special these events are for the communities hosting them, so I dedicate my time to tweaking each show to perfection."

He concludes, "The real satisfaction comes from the joy and smiles of my customers and clients. Being able to play such a pivotal role in something that truly brings people together—that feeling is hard to beat!"

Once again, a HUGE thank you to Amazing Fireworks for such a wonderful gift to Brampton View Care Home in Northampton!