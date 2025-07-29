Aldi becomes first supermarket in Northamptonshire to pay store assistants at least £13 an hour

Aldi is set to become the first supermarket to pay Store Assistants at least £13.00 an hour.

Aldi is set to become the first supermarket in Northamptonshire to pay Store Assistants at least £13.00 an hour.

The new minimum rate, which increases to £14.33 within the M25, will take effect from 1st September 2025 and further exceeds the Real Living Wage of £12.60 (£13.85 an hour in London) that was set by the Living Wage Foundation in October last year.

Store Assistants are currently paid a minimum of £12.75 an hour nationwide, and £14.05 an hour within the M25.

Based on the length of service, Store Assistants’ pay will rise further to £13.93 nationally, and £14.64 within the M25.

Aldi continues to be the only retailer to offer all colleagues paid breaks, which is worth approximately £1,385 a year for the average store colleague.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our people are the driving force behind our success across the UK. This latest investment in pay is a reflection of their hard work and the incredible contribution they make every single day. We’re proud to remain the UK’s highest-paying supermarket and will continue to support our colleagues in every way we can.”

The news follows Aldi being named the Employer of the Year at The Grocer Gold Awards– where it was recognised for its competitive pay, investment in training, and a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Those interested in applying for jobs at Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.