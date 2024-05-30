Salem was born in Daventry and has been living with his owner, Erin Hills, ever since he was a kitten.

He started wandering around at a very young age and has quickly become a firm favourite, visiting shops, salons, and restaurants.

The cat has more than 900 followers on social media, with people regularly updating the owner on his whereabouts as he roams the town.

Although he likes paying various shops regular visits, he has a loving family.

Erin, 56, said: “He's always been a wanderer. He loves people. He loves wandering about.”

The 13-year-old cat has been exploring the town since the very young age of one.

“Salem is a lover of life. A born adventurer.

“I've come to accept that even though I'm the owner, I have to share him with the Daventry community,” said Erin.

When The Arc Cinema in Daventry was still under construction, Salem broke his leg while out on one of his adventures, and the best treatment available was to have it amputated, according to Erin.

“I think it knocked his confidence initially, and he stopped going into town. He was like that for a good six months.

“Despite only having three legs, he probably wonders now more than he ever has,” said Erin.

Erin decided to set up a page on Facebook for the cat in January of this year in order to track his whereabouts and ensure his safety.

“He was getting a lot of attention, and people just love him,” said the owner.

Salem has been spotted by hundreds of people across the town and is now featured in photographs and videos promoting different shops.

“I'm very grateful to the Daventry community. It touches me to see how all the businesses welcome Salem, but not just welcome him; they look after him,” said Erin.

Erin said she only gets to see Salem late at night since he usually leaves before 7am and arrives home for dinner around 11pm every day.

“I have heard from different people around town that he'll actually be sitting outside their business waiting for them to open so he can go in,” she said.

Staff at a number of shops have been delighted to have Salem pay them a visit. The RSPCA charity shop even stopped selling an armchair and attached a sign on it that says ‘Salem’s chair’ because it is one of his favourite places to slumber.

“People initially thought that he was homeless.

“Some have suggested keeping him in. I couldn't do that. It would kill him. Well, I don't think he'd tolerate it for a start. He would find a way to get out. But I wouldn't dream of doing that to him because it would almost be like clipping his wings,” said Erin.

Erin disclosed that Salem had once managed to get himself locked up in a shop overnight.

“He is quite old now.

“I think he'll still be like this right up until his last days,” she said.

