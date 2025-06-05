A pawsitively fantastic day at Bark in the Park 2025

The sun shone over Daventry as Bark in the Park returned on Sunday, June 1. Pups and punters flocked to The Hollow for a fun-filled day out organised by Daventry Town Council, who run many popular free events in the town.

Some 183 prized pooches took part in the fun dog show, which featured 11 different classes, including Cutest Puppy, Best Rescue and Waggiest Tail. Class winners also competed for Best in Show, with that prestigious title going to Moose, with Reserve Best In Show going to Gypsy.

The bustling event drew visitors from near and far, along with their four-legged friends. Many of those marvellous mutts took part in the Recall Scurry and Have-a-Go Agility course, while the pro pups from Dog Whys wowed the crowds with an Agility Demo.

With vendors selling delicious food and drink, as well as dog treats, pet accessories, gifts and crafts, there were plenty of stalls for visitors to browse too. Younger attendees enjoyed the free craft tent and doggy trail, and the face painter and balloon modeller proved as popular as ever. This year the hugely popular Bluey joined the crowds having photos taken and dancing with all the children.

Daventry Town Council said: "We love hosting this fun-filled day and seeing lots of happy faces and wagging tails. This years event boasted a fantastic turnout and glorious weather. We would like to thank everyone who attended the event, particularly Hilary Mears, Rachel Wilcox, Anne Ogle and the fantastic Dog Whys team of volunteers who once again returned to coordinate the dog show and Juice Sound Ltd for providing technical support.

"Gratitude is also extended to our compere John Leivers of NLIVE Radio, all the stallholders, participants, and, of course, the wonderful dogs and their owners for making this family event so memorable."

Bark in the Park is funded and organised by Daventry Town Council.

The Town Council's next event they are collaborating on is Daventry Pride Party in the Park on Saturday 5th July; an inclusive day suitable for all ages showing support for the Daventry and surrounding areas LGBTQ+ community to promote and celebrate equality, diversity and inclusivity within the town. Full event information can be found on their website: www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk