A novel way to tackle shop theft

Thoroughly fed up of shop theft that is described as “ruining retail,” Whilton Locks Garden Village took matters into their own hands last week as a beautiful Bonsai tree was taken in a brazen theft.

The perpetrator was gone in seconds across the car park and made a hasty escape in his car. Little did he know though it was all caught on camera.

The photos of the man and his car were posted on Facebook that evening and it was shared far and wide. There were hundreds of comments and thousands of views.

The next morning the Bonsai was returned.

Instead of case-closed Whilton decided to name the Bonsai - Bonnie and give her a fantastic day, instead of a terrible one the day before!

Firstly Bonnie had a good tour around the garden centre particularly enjoying the roses, the pond, the easy baskets, a look around Bruno’s Pet Store before enjoying a super frappe in the Canalside Restaurant.

Next, Bonnie had a look in The Lockhouse, the big green building on the left as you enter Whilton Locks Garden Village (shown here in Lock House Antiques) then had fun in a park. Despite the rain (Bonnie quite liked it - the photographer didn’t!!) the swings and slides were great fun.

Bonnie enjoyed some retail therapy at the rather lovely Heart of the Shires Shopping Village just up the road, then took a trip to the Arc Cinema in Daventry partaking in pop and popcorn of course!

It was all photographed and an update posted to Facebook to proclaim, not only had the Bonsai been returned but having the best day ever too!

The viewing figures again were incredible, once again there were hundreds of comments and thousands of views!

A bit of fun for all. That said, the day of the theft was no fun. It also wasn’t a one off. Every single day small, independent businesses like Whilton Locks are being put under huge pressure by people, for whatever reason, who believe that it is a victimless crime. It isn’t. It is ruining retail.

Whilton Locks wished to say “Thank you to everyone who helped us resolve this, this occasion and the businesses mentioned for being such good sports.”

…and for Bonnie? Well, she has now met Ronnie and the two are getting on famously. Perhaps there will be baby Bonsai in store soon?