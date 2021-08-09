Young summer sensations dance their way to big school with fun taster sessions in Guilsborough

More than 100 children took part in week-long summer school sessions to provide reassurance and develop their confidence prior to starting.

They enjoyed sessions including outdoor yoga with Nicky Hayes Yoga as well as a mindfulness programme with trained coaches from Simply Being You, ‘Fun Science’ led by Atomic Tom, problem-solving ‘Code Breakers’ activities, archery, circus skills and a visit to the National Trampoline Centre in Moulton Park.

The finale of the week was a ‘School of Rock’ flash mob on the tennis courts, with a routine they learned during a workshop with Rutland Youth Dance Academy.

Fun at the academy.

Principal of Guilsborough Academy, Simon Frazer, said: “Every year we try to get our new intake to come in to experience taster days but that hasn’t been possible this year due to Covid. Rather than simply miss out on that opportunity, we decided to give them an even better experience and enjoy a whole week of activities to get a flavor of what life is like as part of the Guilsborough Academy family.”

All those who took part were presented with a certificate by 21-year-old trampolinist Ross Tait, a member of the England squad and current British champion, and representatives of Northampton Town FC.

The summer school was funded by the Government’s ‘Summer School’ grants and saw Year 13 ambassadors help run the sessions and show prospective pupils around the school.

Louise Cook, who organised the sessions ahead of taking over as headteacher of Naseby Primary School next month, said: “It has been a wonderful two weeks and both students and staff have had a fantastic time, enjoying all activities. It has been great to see new friendships starting, students’ confidence developing and lots of funny as well as proud moments.

Taster sessions were a lot of fun.

“The students were able to experience an exciting transition week in a way that ensured it was fun for everyone. It has been such a success thanks to the support of an incredible staff team made up teachers, support staff and Sixth Form Ambassadors.”

After a challenging and disrupted first year at Guilsborough, Year 7 students also enjoyed the opportunity to take part in a week of summer school.

Mr Frazer added: “After what has been a tough year for everyone it’s lovely to see the children with smiles on their faces looking forward to an exciting new chapter in their lives.”