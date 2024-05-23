Young people are invited to join ‘fun’ and ‘successful’ cricket summer camps in Barby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young people are invited to join “fun” cricket sessions at Barby Cricket Club this summer.

For the sixth year running, the Northamptonshire cricket club is hosting their "successful" Junior Summer Camps.

Barby Cricket Club, near Daventry, plans to provide a space for children to learn more about the game, improve their skills, and have fun.

Kerry Norton, 56, the vice chair of Barby Cricket Club, said: “The courses will help them improve their game in general.

Juniors pictured at training session.

“They'll do fun things as well.”

Founded in 1972, Barby Cricket Club offers teams for players of all ages, including five senior teams, two social teams, and nine teams for juniors.

“We've got a lot of juniors at the moment,” said Kerry.

The club has around 22 coaches and several staff members to ensure that "everything runs smoothly."

Kerry said that the club house's amenities have undergone significant changes and upgrades throughout the years. The team now offers a "well-stocked" bar in addition to changing facilities.

“It started off really small, and then we expanded,” said Kerry.

This year, the Junior Summer Camps’ sessions are all run by Zach Ferris, a qualified coach from Australia.

Kerry said: “The summer camps are successful, and it's quite condensed coaching.

“The children just need to have a basic knowledge of the sport.”

Boys and girls aged between seven and 15 are invited to the village cricket club from 10am to 3pm between May 27 and 31, August 5 and 8, and August 19 and 23.