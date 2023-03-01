Young Lionesses of future invited to Crick for national initiative to unlock equal football opportunities for girls

Young Lionesses of the future are invited to Crick for the Biggest Ever Football Session next week.

Girls can join thousands of other students nationally taking part in the action on March 8.

Michelle Carr, Crick Athletic Colts U12 Girls Coach/Manager and Crick Athletic Colts FC Girls Secretary, is organising the event at Crick Community Sports Centre.

Library picture of Ian Gidley with Crick team.

Ian Gidley, U16 Crick Athletic Colts Girls Coach/Manager, said: “The aim is to get as many girls as possible in school all playing football on the same day.

“This is for girls’ football and many of the girls at the club will attend plus Northampton Town ladies are hoping to join in. They will be supported by Falcon Frankie mascot.”

Ian is also Chairman of Crick Athletic Ladies team.