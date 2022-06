A football team in Daventry is looking to score a new kit sponsor for the next season.

Daventry Town Spartans under 13’s is a progressive team who have committed coaches.

Nathan Graves, assistant coach, said: “They enjoy playing in a team with each other.

The team.

“They are taking the step from 9 aside to 11 aside after a determined season of finishing fourth in the league and the Northampton and District Youth Alliance League Plate runners up.”