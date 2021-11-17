Young Daventry entrepeneur creates eye-catching jewellery while helping environment

Chloe at a recent fundraising event in Daventry.

Chloe Cox, 13, trawls charity shops looking for broken items to mend and sell.

She has her own Facebook page - Chloe Cox Jewellery - and is hoping her business will grow from strength to strength.

Chloe said: "I get broken jewellery and fix it to make earrings.

Some of Chloe's items.

"I started off doing car boots and I've moved on to doing stalls at craft fairs and other events."

Her mother, Amy, said: "I'm really proud of Chloe and what she's doing, she works really hard.

"My son, Jake, is part of the cadets. I'm proud of both of them, it certainly beats being on electronics all the time."