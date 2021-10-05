Yelvertoft mum's latest from The Countryside Kitchen

Prepare your seasonal favourites.

Milly has two young boys and is a farmer's wife, based on a livestock and arable farm in Yelvertoft.

She says: "I've a real passion for growing food and cooking delicious meals the whole family can enjoy. That’s why I created a food blog called No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents, to share recipe ideas, local ingredient suggestions as well as focus on food producers, providing a connection between the food produced in the UK and how to make quick and easy meals.

Brr, it’s getting a bit cold outside, the nights are drawing in and so let’s get all warm and cosy with wholesome, warming food.

Milly's young boys love cooking.

Autumn for me is all about stews, soups and quick bakes. Our kitchen garden has provided us with an abundance of squash and pumpkins, ideal for making a nutritious meal such as butternut squash soup with a dash of chilli or freezing for another day and making some skinny fries, tossed in some sea salt and herbs.

Once again the pumpkins we have grown will be reserved for the Yelvertoft Pumpkin Festival, to be held on October 31 around the village. Locals are encouraged to create a pumpkin display and then vote for their favourite whilst making a donation to our village pre-school.

That ought to keep us busy during half term with pumpkin carving and putting our display together!

There’s also an array of pumpkin picking locations across the county that you can visit with the children if you haven’t grown your own. Our local ‘patch’ would be Welford Christmas Tree farm which has created a spooky surprise to entertain the children during half term.

Milly Fyfe.

But if you’re looking for something else to do with the kids during the week-long half term, why not have a go at making my fruity flapjack cookies.

Ingredients

100g unsalted butter, plus a little extra for greasing

125 rolled oats

100g light brown sugar

1 egg

¼ vanilla extract

100g mixed dried fruit

50g desiccated coconut

100g self raising flour

1 tbsp golden syrup

½ tsp of cinnamon

Method:

Heat the oven to 180c and place the rolled oats onto a baking tray. Toast in the oven for 20 minutes until crispy and brown. Allow to cool.

Mix the sugar and butter together, followed by adding the egg, vanilla extract and golden syrup, mixing until combined.

Next add the mixed fruit, flour and coconut and cinnamon to the mixture followed by the rolled oats.

The mixture should form a dough like texture which can be used straight away or chilled to be used later on.

Line and grease a baking tray. Split the dough into 12 separate cookies and place on the tray.

Cook for 15 minutes until brown and slightly soft in the centre. Cool for 5 minutes before enjoying with a warm drink

Send me your baking and pumpkin carving photos to my Facebook / Instagram page @NoFussMealsForBusyParents