Yelvertoft mum's latest from The Countryside Kitchen

Milly.

It’s been a very busy time since the children broke up for the summer holidays. Last week, we took part in the Farmers' Guardian 24hrs in farming campaign, which helps to shine a light on the food and farming industry for 24 hours.

We posted various photos and videos throughout the day using the hashtag #Farm24 as well as hosting BBC Radio Northampton presenter Tom Percival for 24 hours. Tom broadcast live from the farm throughout the 24 hours talking about his experience on the farm and all the activities we got up to.

My husband Andrew took Tom out on the tractor to bale some straw after combining some barley and I cooked a roast pork dinner using produce from the farm including some potatoes, beans and curly kale from the kitchen garden.

Teaching them young.

We wanted to try to convey our industry in a positive light, dispelling the myths that it can be a quant industry or that I’m at home as the resident Ma Larkin. We showcased all the latest technology we use to help bring home the harvest, and I demonstrated all the plates I spin with looking after young children, supporting the farm, cooking meals and running my own business.

It’s safe to say we were all exhausted after 24 hours in farming. But then we had to get up and do it all over again, without the BBC journalist this time!

Since the launch of my Countryside Kitchen column and my food blog, I’ve been keen to launch a podcast as an extension of the platform to highlight food producers from across the county and further afield.

In September ‘The Countryside Kitchen meets, a food and farming podcast’ will launch its first episode on Spotify, Apple, Deezer and all the other major streaming services. I’m incredibly proud in what has been achieved to date with setting this up, interviewing food producers and giving them the much needed spotlight to highlight exactly what they do in order to get food to our table.

Fresh produce.

You can subscribe now and listen to my trailer by searching for ‘The Countryside Kitchen Meets’.

In season right now is beautifully sweet sweetcorn! It’s our favourite vegetable to grow in the garden and you simply can’t get sweeter than freshly picked cobs, boiled for 10 minutes and slavered in butter.

There are many pick your own farms setting up that offer a PYO sweetcorn, as well as pumpkins and soft fruit. You can find your nearest PYO by visiting: https://uk.pickyourown.farm/

Manor Farm Shop at Catthorpe and Malt Kiln Farm Shop at Stretton Under Fosse are two of our personal favourites.

What have you been enjoying making over the summer? Let me know by getting in touch on the No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents page.

Milly, a mother of two young boys, lives on a livestock and arable farm.

She has a real passion for growing food and cooking delicious meals the whole family can enjoy. That’s why she created a food blog and Facebook page called No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents, to share recipe ideas, local ingredient suggestions as well as focus on food producers, providing a connection between the food produced in the UK and how to make quick and easy meals.