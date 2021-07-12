Yelvertoft mum's latest from The Countryside Kitchen

Ice cream is the taste of summer.

Milly is a mother of two boys and farmer's wife, based on a livestock and arable farm.

I’ve a real passion for growing food and cooking delicious meals the whole family can enjoy. That’s why I created a food blog called No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents to share recipe ideas, local ingredient suggestions as well as focus on food producers, providing a connection between the food produced in the UK and how to make quick and easy meals.

You can follow me on Facebook and Instagram @NoFussMealsForBusyParents or the website is: www.nofussmealsforbusyparents.food.blog

Milly with a pot of I'm Real ice cream.

As we approach the school holidays, everyone is hopeful that the sun will shine and we will be able to get outside and enjoy what the British countryside has to offer.

For me, Summer = ice cream. What more can I say?!

I find ice-cream quite nostalgic. From the days when I was young and my grandparents would take me to the ice cream van when I visited, to having a cornetto on the beach, eating it as fast as you could before it melted down your arm, ice-cream conjures up those memories. Now I find myself doing the very same things with my children, and it brings us all so much joy.

You might not realise it but we are fortunate to have ice cream makers and dairies locally within Northamptonshire. Have you heard of ‘I’m Real Ice cream’? Brother and sister team Sabrina and Tony Brindisi are cofounders of I’m Real Ice-cream. With Italian heritage, their family have been making ice cream for generations, operating the successful Mario’s Ice Cream Factory in Northampton.

I’m Real has honest, clear values, using locally sourced milk, cream, honey, eggs, strawberries and raspberries. Everything is natural and handcrafted themselves, making it a truly unique, artisan product.

With eight flavours under their belt, 2 great taste award accolades and recognition from the Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards, this family business is really going places.

You can pick up I’m Real Ice cream from Beckworth Emporium, Smiths Farm Shop, The Bell Plantation, Dove Cote Farm Buttery and Farndon Fields Farm Shop to name just a few. Or take a look online at @I’mRealIcecream

I’m sure they would love to hear from you!

As for serving suggestions, ice cream goes perfectly with a caramel chocolate brownie. Here is an amazing recipe for you to try… It is very rich and just a little bit naughty.

Ingredients

200g unsalted butter, plus a little extra for greasing

200g chocolate 70% cocoa solids

397g can Carnation caramel

1 tsp flaky sea salt, plus a little extra for the top

200g golden caster sugar

4 medium eggs at room temperature

130g plain flour

50g cocoa powder

Method

Heat oven to 160 degrees C fan

Grease then line a 23cm square traybake tin with baking parchment.

Melt 200g unsalted butter in a medium pan, break in the chocolate then remove the pan from the heat and wait for the cubes to melt. Don’t get tempted to leave it on the heat the butter will melt the chocolate.

In a small bowl, mix 175g Carnation caramel from a 397g can with 1 tsp sea salt until it loosens and becomes smooth.

Put the rest of the caramel in a large bowl with 200g golden caster sugar and 4 medium eggs, and beat with an electric hand mixer or balloon whisk then whisk in the chocolate and butter.

In another bowl, combine 130g plain flour, 50g cocoa powder and a good pinch of table salt, then sift this on top of the chocolate mix. Beat briefly until smooth.

Pour half the brownie batter into the tin and level it with a spatula.

Using a teaspoon, drizzle half of the salted caramel on top of the batter layer.

Spoon the rest of the brownie batter on top and smooth it out, trying not to disturb the caramel beneath.

Scatter with a little more sea salt, then bake for 25-30 mins or until risen all the way to the middle with a firm crust on top.