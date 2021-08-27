Yelvertoft mum and farmer cooks up fresh new idea with launch of food podcast

Milly Fyfe.

Following the success of the No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents Food blog, Milly Fyfe is launching The Countryside Kitchen meets.

Available on all podcast streaming platforms including Apple music, Spotify, Deezer and Google podcast, The Countryside Kitchen meets will air once a month, with episodes interviewing food producers from across the country, understanding their motivation to producer high quality, sustainable food and where you can purchase it from.

Ahead of the launch, founder and presenter Milly, who writes a monthly column for the Daventry Express, said: "After writing the No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents food blog with recipe ideas, ingredient suggestions and a meet the producer section, it was apparent that there was so much more I can talk to the producers about including their back story, why they love producing food and talk about recipe ideas and time saving hacks’.

‘"The podcast is an extension of the food blog and explore the process of how food reaches our table, providing inspiration to listeners about easy, no fuss meals and recipe suggestions using locally sourced British ingredients.

"Since the Covid pandemic struck, there has been a real influx in people, especially busy parents, wanting to understand more about where their food comes from, how they can feed their family and where they can shop locally to support independent, small businesses and food producers.’

The first episode, launched on September 1, will hear from Staffordshire farmer Richard Bower of Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge. Farmer Richard is a very dynamic and progressive farmer, who enjoys engaging with the public on all aspects of food production as well as launching his very own farm park and play centre within the mainstay of the farm business, a traditional beef and arable farm on the edge of the M6 motorway.

Follow The Countryside Kitchen meets here: https://feeds.captivate.fm/the-countryside-kitchen/ Listen to the show trailer here: https://player.captivate.fm/episode/48ed7f16-b42b-49b9-9bb8-53d0fca73927